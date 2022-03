INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Three Indianapolis-area men were arrested Thursday on charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

A criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia said Jared Cantrell, 38, and brothers Quentin Cantrell, 54, and Eric Cantrell, 51, face charges including entering and remaining in a restricted building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, The Indianapolis Star reported.