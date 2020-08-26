2nd man accused in 2018 Tucson murder gets life in prison

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The second of two suspects accused of kidnapping and killing a man in a 2018 carjacking in Tucson has been sentenced to life in prison.

Pima County prosecutors said Eric Kendrick Reino was sentenced Monday after earlier pleading guilty to first-degree murder in the killing of 66-year-old Timothy Abriola.

Reino also pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery, theft of means of transportation and abandonment and concealment of a dead body.

Tucson police said Reino and Isaiah Jordan Franko kidnapped Abriola from the parking lot of an auto parts store where he worked in April 2018.

They said Abriola was robbed, assaulted and then killed with a machete with his body left in the desert.

Franko was convicted in January of first-degree murder, armed robbery, kidnapping, robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, vehicle theft, abandonment and concealment of a body, attempted aggravated robbery and attempted burglary.

He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of release after 25 years.