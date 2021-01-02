2nd body found after landslide in Norway; 8 still missing JARI TANNER, Associated Press Jan. 2, 2021 Updated: Jan. 2, 2021 10:52 a.m.
1 of5 Rescue crews work in the area at Ask in Gjerdrum, Saturday Jan. 2, 2021, after a massive landslide smashed into a residential area near the Norwegian capital on Wednesday. The landslide cut across a road through Ask, leaving a deep ravine that cars could not pass. (Tor Erik Schroeder/NTB via AP) Tor Erik Schroeder/AP Show More Show Less
HELSINKI (AP) — Rescue teams searching for survivors four days after a landslide carried away homes in a Norwegian village found no signs of life Saturday amid the ruined buildings and debris.
Two bodies have been recovered but searchers are still looking for eight more people believed to be missing. The landslide in the village of Ask is the worst in modern Norwegian history and has shocked citizens in the Nordic nation.