26th Senate District: Haskell and Healy lead their hometowns

26th District: Democrat incumbent state Senator Will Haskell of Westport and Republican challenger Kim Healy of Wilton. 26th District: Democrat incumbent state Senator Will Haskell of Westport and Republican challenger Kim Healy of Wilton. Photo: File Photos Photo: File Photos Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close 26th Senate District: Haskell and Healy lead their hometowns 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Early election results for the 26th state Senate District race show Democratic incumbent Will Haskell of Westport and Republican Kim Healy of Wilton leading in their hometowns.

The district includes Ridgefield, Wilton, Redding and parts of Weston, Westport, Bethel and New Canaan.

At 24, Haskell, is the youngest member of Connecticut’s General Assembly. A native of Westport, Haskell was named to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list in 2019.

He secured his first term in office in 2018 by defeating longtime Republican incumbent Toni Boucher of Wilton, who had served five terms in the state Senate until she was unseated by Haskell.

Haskell serves as the chair of the Higher Education and Employment Advancement Committee, vice chair of Government Administration and Elections; and is a member of the Environment, Judiciary, and Transportation committees.

While in office, Haskell has worked to improve transportation and to encourage students to remain in Connecticut after college. In 2019 he co-sponsored three bills to curb gun deaths, including a ban on ghost guns and new regulations for the safe storage of firearms. Most recently, he voted to expand access to absentee ballots during the COVID-19 pandemic and cap out-of-pocket costs for insulin. He also voted for the police accountability act.

Healy, 51 is a political newcomer. She is a CPA and former auditor, and is currently treasurer of the Wilton Library Association.

If elected, Healy said her priorities are local planning and zoning control, the state’s pension liabilities and reinvigorating the business community.

Healy beat Will Duff, of Bethel, in the Republican primary held in August to secure the 26th state Senate District nomination.

Healy was endorsed by the Independent Party of Connecticut and her name appeared on both the Republican and Independent party ballot lines.

