26th District race: Unofficial numbers show Healy leads Duff

As more numbers come in from polling places after Tuesday’s primary, Kim Healy has opened a sizable lead over her opponent Will Duff in the contest to choose who will challenge incumbent Democrat Will Haskell to represent the 26th District in the state Senate.

By Wednesday morning, across seven towns, Healy led Duff 2,405 to 1,734.

But not all the counting is done. Some towns included absentee ballots in their results and some did not. Registrars of voters will continue to count absentee ballots that come in by Thursday, Aug. 13, as long as they were postmarked by Aug. 11.

Healy, who lives in Wilton, got most of her support from her hometown as well as Ridgefield, New Canaan and Westport.

Duff received the most support in his hometown of Bethel and also did well in Redding. The candidates were separated by only four votes in Weston.

By the numbers

Wilton, which included absentee ballots in its tally, went for Healy 687 to 269.

Ridgefield, which also included absentees, turned out for Healy 684 to 447.

New Canaan also counted absentee ballots, but not those from overseas in its totals, which showed Healy leading 395 to 113.

Healy also leads in Westport, 224 to 141, but absentee ballots there will be counted all at once, according to Registrar Marla Cowden.

In Weston, where in-person voting saw a low turnout, Healy leads Duff 62 to 58, with absentee ballots still to be counted.

Duff’s strongest showing was in Bethel, where he bested Healy 491 to 168, with absentees counted.

He also prevailed in Redding, 215 to 185, with absentees counted.

These numbers will change as the last of the absentee ballots arrive at town halls on Thursday.

Bethel plans to count on Thursday the absentee ballots that come in until that point. The drop-off box outside the municipal center was locked at 8 p.m., but ballots that arrive in the mail by Thursday will be counted, said Tim Beeble, Republican registrar of voters.

The number of counters will depend on how many more ballots come in, but he expects at least two teams of four, plus the moderator and two registrars to be there.

“I don’t expect there will be a large number (of ballots),” Beeble said.

Counting will begin when the last of the mail arrives, he said. Results are expected in the late afternoon.

Healy has a background in accounting. She says one of her priorities, if elected, is getting the state’s financial books in order, especially as they relate to unfunded pension liabilities. She also wants to keep zoning local and help businesses recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Healy, who volunteers in a number of capacities in Wilton, described herself as “a high-energy newcomer to the political stage from Fairfield County who could no longer sit on the sidelines.”

Duff said he would focus his attention on local control of schools and zoning, and supports law enforcement. A political veteran, he has served as a state representative, a member of the Board of Selectmen and Board of Education, which gives him, he said, “a much better understanding of the pressures exerted by Hartford on our towns and school districts.”

Julia Perkins contributed to this story.