25 home sales in Wilton, six over $1M
The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Nov. 20 to Dec. 3.
8 Wilton Woods Road: Jilly and Son LLC to Juan R. Santos Jr. and Norma M. Lopez, $795,000.
20 Grey Rocks Road: David C. and Deborah Z. Worley to F. Martinez Garcia and Nicolas De Rycker, $980,000.
40 Antler Lane: John A. Kaczmarczyk III to Laura M. and Mary A. Asquino, $619,000.
78 Boulder Brook Road: Ronald D. Pieter Tiche to Weining Gao and Erin Harleton, $860,000.
5 Great Rocks Place: Joan M. Roman to Ryan Joseph and Katherine Rachel Faroni, $710,000.
285 Belden Hill Road: James P. and Elizabeth A. Murphy to Stanley M. Buchesky, $1,105,000.
306 Danbury Road Unit 9: William A. and Sandra H. Hogan to John and Cecilia Murray, $710,000.
132 Old Kings Highway: OKH LLC to Lulu Associates LLC, $1,015,000.
3 Wakefield Road: Luis P. and Miriam E. Garcia to Nicolas Stanichev and Ivanka Hadjiyska, $545,000.
500 Ridgefield Road: Glenn E. and Jennifer C. Mincey to Justin and Erin Tishman, $500,000.
30 Chessor Lane: Akop and Narine Karayan to Timothy Hoff and Christopher R. Casola, $810,000.
42 Raymond Lane: Susan F. Luse to Alexei Druzhinin and Tatiana Voitkevich, $1,400,000.
67 Signal Hill Road: David Audi to Johannes J. Wernke and Erika N. Schaeffer, $899,000.
211 Branch Brook Road: Cheryll D. Hadley to Michael L. and Michael Jennifer Ward Healy, $790,000.
421 Thayer Pond Road: Loretta E. Foley to Liam and Jessica Cooney, $1,075,000.
87 Olmstead Hill Road: Kenneth J. Dartley Revocable Trust to Alexander Gaston and James Dwyer, $740,000.
51 Hurlbutt Street: Lawrence M. Reid to Regina and Brian McGough, $960,000.
32 Wilson Crest: Carol A. Comiskey to Yutao Mei, $415,000.
9 Laurel Lane: Raymond and Florence DiGiorgio to Gregory and Hailey Heins, $940,000.
2 Spruce Meadow Court: Jason Thomas and Megan McWeeney Morris to Stone Mountain Circle LLC, $1,550,000.
17 Bayberry Lane: Frederick and Sandra Muschler to Daniel Lota, $592,000.
129 Valeview Drive: HL Homes LLC to Alyse and Joshua Sullivan, $854,000.
144 Linden Tree Road: John and Mischelle Choinski Jr. to Shaveta and Kulwinder Gill, $1,725,000.
98 Old Belden Hill Road: Manya Sandler Anderone to Genna Murry and Daniel Eldridge, $830,000.
14 Stewart Lane: Brett and Claudia Coltman to John Emil and Renee Anderson, $715,000.