24-hour subway service returning to city that never sleeps

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City's subway will begin rolling all night again and existing capacity restrictions for houses of worship and most types of businesses will lift statewide in mid-May as COVID-19 infection rates continues to decline, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday.
City subway service will return to 24-hour operation on May 17 after being closed for cleaning during overnight hours since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic last year, the Democratic governor said. More than 2 million people rode New York City subways per day in April — the highest level since COVID-19 cases surged last spring.