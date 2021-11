LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Twenty-four employees at the University of Kentucky have been placed on administrative leave for not complying with COVID-19 testing policies, university officials said.

In addition, 146 students haven’t complied with the university rule that unvaccinated students and staff must get tested regularly for COVID-19, news outlets reported. University spokesman Jay Blanton said about 90% of those students “are, in large measure, not coming to campus.”