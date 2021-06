The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from June 11 through June 17

49 Keelers Ridge Road: Lila K. Griswold to Christina S. Duncan, Trustee, $425,000

605 Ridgefield Road: Jacqueline Sand to Peter and Sara Smith, $610,000

11 Fox Run Road: Richard K. and Heather L. Smith to Wallace J. Lee and Yun Yun Huang, $1,230,000

74 Turtle Back Road: Harry S. Boyd and Susan E. Hamann to Preston B. Boyd and Mary Jo Avellino, $535,000

43 Linden Tree Road: Janell D. and Leonard A. Federico to Michael Richards and Alice Fitzsimons, $1,333,000

237 Linden Tree Road: Suzanna K. Sexton to Rebecca and Richard Missimer, $768,000

9 Glen Hill Lane: Andrew E. and Maura F. Pratt to Christopher Repas and Erika Drummond, $950,000

37 Cobbs Mill Road: Robert and Kerry A. Greeff to Jessica L. Hacker and Patrick G. Pearson, $1,120,000

200 Mill Road: Ann Hackney Webb to Debra R. and Jason C. Dies, $1,641,770

117 Whipstick Road: Jessie B. and Amanda N. Mitchell to Douglas Holly and Jessica Herlyhy, $795,000

71 Cherry Lane: Narcisa Arteaga to Ann Dustman, $645,000

11 Turner Ridge Court: Jessica L. and John R. Stewart to Jason Michael Braunstein, $1,750,000

Lot B-1 Chestnut Hill Road: Ellen Cooper Shanahan to Able Construction Inc., $375,000

Lot B-2 Par A-3 Topfield Road: Ellen Cooper Shanahan to Eric and Leslie Seidman, $375,000

35 Ridge Lane: Jeffrey B. Marshall and Heather U. Generes to Naval Chopra, $1,132,500

273 Thunder Lake Road: Mark R. and Diane L. Levander to Jessie B. and Amanda N. Mitchell, $875,000

303 Westport Road: Wendy Roseberry and Brian to Ronald W. Rendell, $550,000

65 Bald Hill Road: Anthony and Jennifer Ann Andre Jr., to EG Green LLC, $1,050,000

6 Wilton Crest: Xiaofei Wei and Haijia Zhou to Natasha Terzic, $470,000

24 McFadden Drive: Christopher J. DiMattio to Nicholas P. and Susan E. Robins, $810,000

1 Lambert Common Unit 1: Patricia A. Garrett and Lorraine Danchise to Norberto Ivarcizo and Maria Regina Pereira, $540,000

6 Powder Horn Hill Road: Richard Threshie to Vicky Malhar and Netra Naik, $415,000