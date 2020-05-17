https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/20-year-old-man-dies-at-Topeka-apartment-complex-15276091.php
20-year-old man dies at Topeka apartment complex
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Police in Topeka are investigating the death of a 20-year-old man at an apartment complex.
Police were called Saturday evening to apartments on Southwest Plaza Drive and found 20-year-old Keaton B. Knutsen deceased. The cause of death remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.
View Comments