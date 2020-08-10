  • 901 Ridgefield Road, Wilton

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from July 30 through Aug. 6.

35 Signal Hill Road: William and Shalini Madars to Scott and Tiffany Miller, $689,000.

103 Hulda Hill Road: Gregory and Renee Morris to Lee and Kelly Porter, $950,000.

9 Forest Lane: Louis Reens to Florentina Nica Brogdan and Ecaterina Ignat, $630,000.

88 Cedar Road: Samantha and Matthew Ahearn to Daniel J. and Marina A. McLaughlin, $910,000.

150 Skunk Lane: Mark and Nancy Deviney to Jonathan and Laurie Svezia, $1,600,000.

901 Ridgefield Road: Barry and Leslie Hines to Kristofer and Molly Kwait, $1,750,000.

31 Hollow Tree Place: Christopher and Kelly Flatt to Megan A. Vaughn, $1,125,000.

5 Gaylord Drive South: Marie Grace Wilson to David C. Johnson, $483,000.

145 Whipstick Road: Kristofer S. Kwait to Bruce S. and Martine V. Kline, $1,134,707.61

Village Walk Condo, Unit 49: David M. Husted to Katrina Marie Ruggiero, $150,000.

86 East Meadow Road: Mitchell and Sandra J. Kornblit to John V. and Elizabeth G. Golaszewski, $1,405,000.

42 Borglum Road: Michael A. Waskom, Trustee, to Joseph and Fotini Tomas, $320,000. (Trustee Deed, Land Sale)

405 Belden Hill Road: Leonard and Lori Blum to Matthew Vincent Raimondi and Kristen Nehls, $1,770,000.

201 Sturges Ridge Road: Kathleen M. Olstein to Andrew and Sherry McCullough, $965,000.

33 Fawn Ridge Lane: Kanokrat Lim to Sreedhar Vasamsetty and Sravani Chava, $460,000.

41 Ridge Lane: Chandradip and Madhu Ray to Sara Farneti and Michael Lindley, $930,000.

110 Pond Road: Giuseppe A. Tomas to John T. and Elisabeth Coursen, $1,250,000.

4 Weeburn Lane: Mark A. and Kyle P. Lauricella to Pavel Simakov and Olga Simakova, $1,779,000.

354 Nod Hill Road: Jeffrey B. and Marina A. Satinover to 7 Nod Hill, LLC, $1,475,000.

17 Hickory Hill Road: James and Kim Mellin to Ryan and Abigail McIntyre, $870,000.