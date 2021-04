The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from March 19, through April 1.

453-455 Newtown Turnpike: Gary Bornstein to the Neel Parekh Revocable Trust, $1,846,900

90 Borglium Road: Estate of David S. Borglium to Scott and Shelley Abbey, $335,000

100 Borglium Road: Estate of David S. Borglium to Shelley and Scott Rev. Living Trust, $440,000

1 Glen Ridge: Christine Newkirk to Michelle and Rosemary Ragliaro, $425,000

24 Duck Pond Drive: Peter and Leslie Finnie to Diana and Jeremy Traska, $900,000

90 Portland Avenue: Hua Qiang and Ann Y. Meng to Benjamin and Julie Porter, $469,724.41

8 Tanners Drive: Michael L. and Alexander Armitage to GG Homes Five LLC, $265,000

139 Grumman Hill Road: James L. Finnegan to Kenneth Freue, $770,000

67 Ridgefield Road: George Steven and Tamara S. Kalin Jr., to Samantha Epstein, $2,700.000

28 Grumman Avenue: Robinson E. and Annbeth M. Mattimer to David P. Reid Trustee ETAL, $830,000

27 Calvin Road: Andrew and Mary Elizabeth Brody to Thomas and Rebecca Hendrickson, $639,000

16 Middlebrook Lane: Charles M. and Laime V. Hattenbach to Norman W. Feckl, $2,775,000

104 Old Mill Road: Elizabeth A. Alicea to Jay and Dena Ritter, $438,000

17 Woodway Lane Wilton/Westport: Krishna R. and Diyyesh Patel to Scott and Deborah Mogelof, $5,000

17 Mayflower Drive: Fred J. and Diane M. Maudsley to Aneesha and Avinash C. Pandey, $1,099,000

25 Dudley Drive: James R. and Helen A. Kettle to Elizabeth and Joshua Yorke, $925,000

59 Musket Ridge Road: James Fogarty to Prateek Jaiswal and Priyanika Joshi, $780,000

5 Ledgewood Drive: Brenda Marchi to L. Braden Beeson and Vanessa Merenda, $815.000

104 Spectacle Lane: Thomas J. and Mary Jo Cochran to Franklin Wesley Reynolds, $1,254,400

88 Old Kings Highway: Glenn H. and Patricia A. Hoffman to Ronald T. and Judith V. Cummins, $790,000