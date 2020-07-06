2 women found dead in Tacoma home, police investigating

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Police are investigating after two women were found dead early Sunday inside their home in Tacoma.

KOMO-TV reports officers and medics were dispatched to the scene, a residence in the 1000 block of Pierce Street, at around 4 a.m. after a man called 911 to report that he arrived home and found his two female roommates unresponsive, said Wendy Haddow of the Tacoma police.

The man attempted lifesaving measures while police responded.

The two women, aged 31 and 34, were pronounced dead at the scene by medics with the Tacoma Fire Department. No other information was immediately available about the two women.