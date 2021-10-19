2 teachers face charges from entering wrong home, shooting

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two newly hired physical education teachers at a Florida elementary school were arrested after the shooting of a man whose apartment they entered thinking it belonged to someone else following a night of drinking.

One of the teachers mistakenly climbed into bed with the man, his wife and their baby, and the other teacher went to the bathroom before the male occupant of the house escorted them out. The teachers believed they had entered the apartment of one of their friends.