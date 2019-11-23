2 pulled from Walla Walla house fire, hospitalized

WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say two people were pulled from a burning home in Walla Walla.

Walla Walla Fire Chief Bob Yancey says authorities responded to the blaze Friday night and that police who arrived first rescued two people who were inside.

He says both people were taken to a Walla Walla hospital and then to a hospital in Richland for treatment. The extent of their injuries was not released.

Yancey says a police officer was treated at a hospital for minor smoke inhalation.

No working smoke detectors were in the home. The cause of the fire is under investigation.