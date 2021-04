ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — Two separate police shootings in the northern Illinois community of Rockford over the weekend left one man dead and another injured, authorities said.

According to the Rockford Register Star, the first shooting happened on at about 5:45 p.m. on Saturday. Winnebago County Sheriff's deputies had responded to a domestic disturbance when, according to a news release, the “situation escalated to an officer involved shooting.”