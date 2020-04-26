2 pedestrians hit, killed by stolen car near Chicago

RIVERDALE, Ill. (AP) — Two people standing near their car as it was being loaded onto a tow truck were struck and killed by a passing vehicle early Sunday, Illinois State Police said.

According to the state police, a 35-year-old Chicago woman and a 34-year-old Bolingbrook man were standing on the left shoulder near their disabled vehicle on Interstate 57 in Riverdale south of Chicago at about 4:30 a.m. when a white Toyota Camry struck them.

In the release, the state police said that the driver of the car stopped a short distance away. But then the driver and other occupants ran away on foot from the vehicle, which the state police later determined had been stolen. The occupants had not been located as of Sunday afternoon.

The state police did not release the names of the victims pending the notification of next of kin. The northbound lanes of I-57 were closed for approximately six hours while the state police conducted its investigation.