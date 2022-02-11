2 more Nicaragua opposition figures convicted in trials

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Nicaraguan judges on Friday convicted a former high-level Sandinista official and a student leader accused of conspiring to de-stabilize the government of President Daniel Ortega, as a series of perfunctory trials keep the president's opponents behind bars.
The nongovernmental Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights said Victor Hugo Tinoco, who was deputy foreign affairs minister during the first Sandinista government in 1979 but later split with Ortega, was convicted of “conspiracy to undermine national integrity.”