$2-million home sells in Wilton

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Dec. 13 through Dec. 19.

95 Musket Ridge Road: Yuefei Xie and Qi Tan to Swamy Avadhani Chandrashekarnanjunda and Meghana Cantoor Shekar, $692,000.

28 Hulda Hill Road: Harry S. and Elizabeth W. Cook, III to Izak and Autum Smith, $610,000.

18 English Drive: Bernard J. Hughes to Cliff and Cindi Hagan, $2,050,000.

19 Hanford Lane: Steven Cuff and Lora Sforza to Joseph Cuff, $425,000.

140 Old Kingdom Road: Joanne R. Tuscano to Arley and Gabriel Carr Harris, $475,000.