2 men indicted over alleged roles in 'grandparent scam'

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Two Rhode Island men have been indicted on charges of defrauding or trying to defraud older people out of thousands of dollars by pretending to be children or grandchildren in legal trouble who needed money, federal prosecutors said Monday.

Vidal Roquez, 35, and Schmitt Prado, 26, both of Providence, ran what authorities called the “grandparent scam” that targeted at least nine residents of Rhode Island and Massachusetts, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Providence.