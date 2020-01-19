https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/2-men-escape-truck-that-plunged-into-frozen-pond-14988046.php
2 men escape truck that plunged into frozen pond
WALPOLE, Mass. (AP) — Two men have escaped from a truck that plunged into a frozen pond early Sunday morning in Massachusetts.
Walpole Police Chief Joseph Carmichael said the pickup truck somehow “slid off” the street and crashed into a nearby pond.
The truck was submerged in about ten feet of water and both men had to escape through a window, he said. They were taken to the hospital to be treated for hypothermia.
A tow truck operator was eventually able to recover the pickup from the pond.
