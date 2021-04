PHOENIX (AP) — Two men who allegedly robbed more than a dozen banks in the Phoenix metro area since January have been arrested, the FBI announced Monday.

They said 36-year-old Richard Pratt was taken into custody in Phoenix on April 5 for his alleged involvement in 11 bank robberies while 32-year-old Francisco Bejarano was arrested last Thursday in Goodyear in connection with two bank heists — one in Glendale on Jan. 22 and the other in Phoenix four days later.