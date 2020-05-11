2 killed, 1 hurt in home shooting; man being questioned

NEW YORK (AP) — A man and woman were killed and another woman hospitalized after a shooting at a Staten Island home on Monday, and another man seen leaving the scene was taken into custody for questioning, police said.

The New York Police Department said officers responded to the private residence on Grandview Avenue around 5 p.m. after getting a 911 call of shots fired.

Inside the residence, officers found a 46-year-old man, a 33-year-old woman and a 43-year-old woman, police said. The man and the 33-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 43-year-old woman had been shot in the back, and was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.

A 45-year-old man was seen leaving the scene and was taken into custody by police. He was being questioned, authorities said.

The identities of those killed had not yet been released pending family notification, police said.