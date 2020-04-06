2 kayakers pulled from river and treated for hypothermia

TOPSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Two kayakers were rescued and treated for hypothermia after falling into a fast moving river in Massachusetts on Sunday, authorities said.

Police and fire officials in Topsfield said a passing motorist spotted the two kayakers in distress the Ipswich River at around 8:30 a.m.

The kayakers had been separated from their boats and were in danger of being swept away by strong currents caused by recent rains, authorities said.

First responders climbed down a steep, rocky hillside to reach the two men and threw them ropes to pull them out of the water.

The men, one from Danvers and the other from Tyngsboro, were were taken to the hospital for hypothermia, officials said. A third person refused transport. An officer also sustained an ankle injury.