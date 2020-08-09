2 injured when boat explodes on Columbia River

PORTLAND (AP) — Two people have been injured in an explosion aboard a boat on the Columbia River along the Washington-Oregon border.

KOIN-TV reports a Vancouver fire boat responded to reports of the explosion shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday. Emergency crews extinguished the blaze on the 19-foot ski boat and burning fuel that was on the water.

The two victims suffered burns and other injuries that were not considered life threatening.

The cause was under investigation.