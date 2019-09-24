2 injured in small plane crash in Gresham, Oregon

GRESHAM, Ore. (AP) — Two men were left with serious injuries after their plane crashed into a field in southeast Gresham, Oregon.

KOIN reports that crews from Portland and Gresham fire departments rushed to the scene Monday. Life Flight was called out to the field because the plane was 400 to 500 yards off of the road. Emergency responders had to hike in to reach the two men inside the plane.

Gresham Fire Battalion Chief Jason McGowan said the two men got out of the plane themselves. Both went to the hospital_one by Life Flight, the other by ambulance.

According to the FAA, the plane was a BE 35 Beechcraft Bonanza. Both the FAA and the NTSB are investigating the crash.