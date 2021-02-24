2 hard-hit cities, 2 diverging fates in vaccine rollout PHILIP MARCELO, Associated Press Feb. 24, 2021 Updated: Feb. 24, 2021 8:27 a.m.
Mario Valdez, 62, receives his first shot of a vaccine at a clinic in Central Falls, R.I., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. "I feel happy," the 62-year-old school bus driver said shortly after receiving his second and final dose five weeks later. "Too many people here have COVID. It's better to be safe."
High school sophomores Jose Cruz, left, and Mannix Resto, both of Chelsea, Mass., speak about the COVID-19 pandemic and how it has impacted them on Feb. 10, 2021. Resto fears the state's slow rollout of the vaccine will continue to prevent students from attending classes in-person. The 15-year-old says no one in his family has been vaccinated yet. "I just want to know how much longer it's going to last," Resto said.
Two predominantly Latino cities in neighboring states have had diverging fates in the global rollout of the coronavirus vaccine. Central Falls, R.I., and Chelsea, have been the states' hardest-hit communities in the pandemic. Public health experts, civil rights groups and immigrant activists have complained for months that Massachusetts isn't doing nearly enough to ensure that Black and Latino residents are inoculated.
Gladys Vega, executive director of La Colaborativa, poses inside the nonprofit's food pantry warehouse in Chelsea, Mass., Feb. 10, 2021. Vega's organization has partnered with a community health center to launch a public vaccination site at its office on Broadway, the city's bustling main street.
Chelsea's vaccination sites are limited by Massachusetts' eligibility rules, which only recently expanded to persons 65 or older, as well as people with two or more serious medical conditions.
Mayor Maria Rivera holds the door open for a patient after they received a vaccine at a clinic in Central Falls, R.I., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Rivera says she's already dreaming of the return of beloved community events, like the city's summertime salsa nights. "I would love to get back to our pre-pandemic life," she said while volunteering recently at the high school site. "I'm looking forward to the day we don't have to wear face masks."
Dr. Eugenio Fernandez, right, checks on his patients, Baffour Ankoman Jr., 45, right, and his father, Baffour Ankoman Sr., 77, after they were vaccinated at a clinic in Central Falls, R.I., Saturday Feb. 6, 2021. The city's main vaccination site, held every Saturday at the high school gymnasium, is an almost entirely volunteer operation. Even the roughly 800 shots administered weekly are donated by Fernandez.
Nurse Maria Maldonado administers a COVID-19 vaccine to 82-year-old David Evans, who had the recently opened vaccination site in Chelsea, Mass., Feb. 10, 2021, mostly to himself. "That went pretty smoothly," he remarked after. "I was preparing for this to be an ordeal after hearing about places where people couldn't get appointments or they didn't have shots."
Medical workers wait for people to come in for COVID-19 vaccines at a recently opened site in Chelsea, Mass., Feb. 10, 2021, where just four people got shots over roughly two hours that afternoon.
Cesar Osorio, a 30-year-old construction worker, waits for his clothes to dry at a laundromat in Chelsea, Mass., Feb. 10, 2021. Osorio said he and his family contracted the coronavirus last spring and recovered fairly quickly using home remedies like tea with honey. "If the government told me I must take the vaccine, then I'd take it, sure. But at the moment, I don't want it," he said. "Spanish people, we have our own medicines. We don't want vaccines."
Mario Valdez, 62, center, eats dinner with his wife, Reyna, 52, right, and their son Axel, 18, at their home in Central Falls, R.I., Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. The three were fully vaccinated for COVID-19 this month as part of a special effort to inoculate every resident of Central Falls, the Rhode Island community hit hardest by the pandemic.
Mario Valdez, 62, right, laughs while watching television with his wife, Reyna, 52, at their home in Central Falls, R.I., Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.
Two predominantly Latino cities in neighboring states have had diverging fates in the global rollout of the coronavirus vaccine. Central Falls, R.I., and Chelsea, have been the states' hardest-hit communities in the pandemic.
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (AP) — Mario Valdez, his wife and their 18-year-old son were fully vaccinated for COVID-19 this month as part of a special effort to inoculate every resident of Central Falls, the Rhode Island community hit hardest by the pandemic.
“I feel happy,” the 62-year-old school bus driver said shortly after receiving his second and final dose. “Too many people here have COVID. It’s better to be safe.”