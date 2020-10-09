2 fugitives missing in western Maine back in custody

ROXBURY, Maine (AP) — Two fugitives missing in western Maine since last month are back in custody, authorities said.

Shawn Batchelder, a convicted sex offender, had skipped a meeting with his probation officer. The other man, Steven Petersen, is on bail on a sexual assault charge. Franklin County sheriff's deputies say it looks like the men had been living in the woods for weeks.

The deputies said the two were seen along Bemis Road in Rangeley Plantation around 6 p.m. Thursday. They had asked a woman and man for directions. The couple recognized the men and called Franklin County Dispatch.

Hours later, authorities say a homeowner on Bemis Road called to report two men in their garage. The men were found inside and taken into custody peacefully.

They were taken to the Franklin County Jail. It wasn't immediately known if they had attorneys.