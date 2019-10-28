https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/2-earthquakes-strike-off-Oregon-coast-14567936.php
2 earthquakes strike off Oregon coast
BROOKINGS, Ore. (AP) — Two earthquakes hit within 45 minutes of each other off the coast of the Oregon-California border.
KOIN reports the first of the 2 earthquakes hit west of Brookings, Oregon around 4 a.m. Monday. It had a 4.9 magnitude. The second occurred about 45 minutes later, west of Gold Beach, Oregon. It had a magnitude of 3.6.
Both earthquakes were roughly 75 miles (120 kilometers) west of the coast.
