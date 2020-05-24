2 dead, 10 more injured in multiple St. Louis shootings

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two men died and another 10 people were injured in multiple shootings Sunday in St. Louis.

One man was shot several times inside his car in the Jeff-Vander-Lou area and later died at a hospital, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Police told the newspaper that two men were injured in another shooting downtown. One man died and the other is in critical condition. Police didn't give additional details on that shooting.

Some of the other Sunday shootings include a man shot in the head who is in stable condition and four people who sought hospital treatment after yet another shooting.