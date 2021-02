LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A federal jury has convicted two Lincoln men of murder and other counts in the 2018 fatal shooting of a woman in the presence of her children during a home-invasion robbery.

Tawhyne Patterson Sr. and Damon Williams were found guilty Friday in Lincoln's U.S. District Court of murder while using a firearm during a violent crime, two counts of attempted interference with commerce by robbery and weapons counts, federal prosecutors said in a news release.