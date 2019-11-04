2 children killed in townhouse fire in Lynnwood, Washington

LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say two children died and a third was taken to the hospital after a fire engulfed a townhouse in Lynnwood, Washington.

KOMO reports two adults and an 11-year-old boy who were also inside the townhome when the fire started Sunday afternoon but were able to get out.

Dispatchers received several calls around 2:40 p.m. of flames coming from the complex.

Leslie Hynes with South Snohomish County Fire said firefighters could see a large column of smoke as they approached the scene and arrived to find flames coming from both floors of a two-story townhome.

The 11-year-old boy who survived was taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation but has since been released, Hynes said. Neither of the adults inside was injured.

An investigation continues.