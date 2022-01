RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Two people have been accused of trying to tell investigators that one of them was hurt in a traffic accident which was later found to be a false claim, the N.C. Department of Insurance said.

The department said in a news release that Timira Chiquita Glaspy, 31, and Dandre Lamar Morrison, 33, were both charged with felony insurance fraud and misdemeanor making false statements on applications for insurance.