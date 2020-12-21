2 charged with fraud, money laundering in $30 million scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — Two brothers are facing health care fraud and money laundering charges in connection to a $30 million scheme that took advantage of the pandemic emergency's relaxing of some Medicare regulations, authorities said Monday as they unsealed a federal indictment.

Peter Khaim, 40, and Arkadiy Khaimov, 37, were both charged with conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. They were each separately charged with concealment money laundering.