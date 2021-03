KENNETT, Mo. (AP) — Two suspects have been charged with second-degree murder in a shooting that killed one man and injured four others at an American Legion club in southeast Missouri.

Tyrese Tate, 20, and Darrion Carter, 26, both of Charleston, Missouri, were arrested this week and are being held without bond in the shooting Feb. 21 at the club in Kennett, Dunklin County Prosecutor Nicholas Jain announced Tuesday.