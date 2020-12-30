2 arrested in home invasion; homeowner killed 2 others

COVINGTON, La. (AP) — Two Louisiana men have been arrested in a home invasion in which the homeowner shot them and killed two others — including the son of one suspect — and a 4-year-old who lives in the house was wounded, authorities said Wednesday.

Renard Causey Sr., 43, and Jason Leblanc, 22, were arrested on charges of home invasion, armed robbery and murder after being released from hospitals — Causey on Dec. 11 and Leblanc on Tuesday, Sgt. Suzanne Carboni, a St. Tammany Parish sheriff's office spokeswoman, said in an email Wednesday. She said she did not know whether they had attorneys who could speak for them.