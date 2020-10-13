2 arrested for stealing Trump-Pence campaign signs in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in Tucson have arrested two people for allegedly stealing signs supporting President Donald Trump's campaign.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said the arrests were made Sunday night after someone called into 911 to report the taking of a Trump-Pence sign. A caller also described the suspect's vehicle.

Investigators say a Pima County sheriff's airplane spotted the suspect's car stop and someone get out to take a sign.

Deputies pulled the car over and found two Trump-Pence signs in the trunk.

Sheriff's officials say the only two occupants of the car were both arrested on a misdemeanor charge of removal of a political sign. They have since been released.

They have been identified as 23-year-old Christian Fernandez and 25-year-old Aerin Mazza.

It was not immediately known Tuesday if either had retained an attorney.