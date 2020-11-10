2 Maine House races headed to recounts

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The races for two seats in the Maine House of Representatives will be subject to recounts, the secretary of state said Tuesday.

The recounts in House Districts 96 and 98 are scheduled to take place on Friday, Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap said. Unofficial results in both races show a Democratic incumbent edging out a Republican challenger.

The unofficial results show Rep. Stanley Zeigler defeated Katrina Smith in District 96 and Rep. Scott Cuddy defeated Jessica Connor in District 98, Dunlap said. District 96 includes several towns in Waldo County, including Montville. District 98 is also based in Waldo County and includes Winterport.

Dunlap said the recounts are public proceedings and observers are required to wear face coverings and observe social distancing.