LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Two Kentucky high school students from Lexington have been named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars.

Grayson N. Kemplin, who attends Henry Clay High School, and McKenna Sun, who attends Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, were among 161 high school seniors from across the nation to be recognized Wednesday by U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona.

“Our 2022 Presidential Scholars represent the best of America, and remind us that when empowered by education, there are no limits to what our young people can achieve,” Cardona said in a statement.

The award recognizes students for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields.

This year's Presidential Scholars will be recognized over the summer with an online program.