2 Isleta Pueblo members receive lost Vietnam War-era medals

ISLETA PUEBLO, N.M. (AP) — Two Isleta Pueblo members who served in the U.S. military during the Vietnam War have been presented with awarded military medals they never received.

U.S. Sen. Tom Udall on Friday pinned the replacement medals to All Pueblo Council of Governors Chairman E. Paul Torres and former Isleta Tribal councilman Diego Lujan during a special ceremony at Isleta Pueblo.

The New Mexico Democrat says he sought the replacements after he learned Torres did not have his discharge papers nor his medals. Udall also found out Lujan never received five of his medals.

Torres served in the U.S. Navy from 1968 to 1972.

Lujan served in the U.S. Air Force from 1969 to 1972.

Both men say they rarely thought about their missing medals until family members asked about them.