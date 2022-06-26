2 GOP congressmen in Mississippi at risk of defeat in runoff EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS, Associated Press June 26, 2022 Updated: June 26, 2022 8:12 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of15 U.S. Rep. Michael Guest, R-Miss., speaks before a gathering of potential voters in Magee, Miss., June 16, 2022, as he seeks support for his runoff race against former Navy pilot Michael Cassidy in the Republican primary of Mississippi's 3rd Congressional District. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Former Navy pilot Michael Cassidy speaks to potential voter Heather Berry in Magee, Miss., June 15, 2022, as he seeks support for his runoff race against U.S. Rep. Michael Guest in the Republican primary of Mississippi's 3rd Congressional District. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 FILE - U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo, R-Miss., speaks during a television news interview on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 15, 2019. Palazzo faces Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell in a runoff for Mississippi's 4th Congressional District Republican nomination. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 FILE - Republican Sheriff Mike Ezell, of Jackson County, poses for a picture at a candidates' forum in Carriere, Miss., May 19, 2022. Ezell faces U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo, R-Miss., in a runoff for the party's 4th Congressional District nomination. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 U.S. Rep. Michael Guest, R-Miss., speaks to a gathering of potential voters in Magee, Miss., June 16, 2022, as he seeks support for his runoff race against former Navy pilot Michael Cassidy in the Republican primary of Mississippi's 3rd Congressional District. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Former Navy pilot Michael Cassidy, right, speaks to a gathering of potential voters in Magee, Miss., June 15, 2022, as he seeks support for his runoff race against U.S. Rep. Michael Guest in the Republican primary of Mississippi's 3rd Congressional District. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 U.S. Rep. Michael Guest, R-Miss., left, speaks with Simpson County Sheriff Paul Mullins and area lawmen at a luncheon with potential voters in Magee, Miss., June 16, 2022, as he seeks support for his runoff race against former Navy pilot Michael Cassidy in the Republican primary of Mississippi's 3rd Congressional District. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Former Navy pilot Michael Cassidy speaks before a gathering of potential voters in Magee, Miss., June 15, 2022, as he seeks support for his runoff race against U.S. Rep. Michael Guest in the Republican primary of Mississippi's 3rd Congressional District. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 U.S. Rep. Michael Guest, R-Miss., left, confers with Magee Mayor Dale Berry, in Magee, Miss., June 16, 2022, as he seeks support for his runoff race against former Navy pilot Michael Cassidy in the Republican primary of Mississippi's 3rd Congressional District. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Former Navy pilot Michael Cassidy speaks before a gathering of potential voters in Magee, Miss., June 15, 2022, as he seeks support for his runoff race against U.S. Rep. Michael Guest in the Republican primary of Mississippi's 3rd Congressional District. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
MAGEE, Miss. (AP) — Congressional primary runoffs with incumbents are rare in Mississippi. This year, two of the state's Republican representatives are fighting to keep their jobs in runoffs against challengers from their own party.
U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo is seeking a seventh term and was considered vulnerable after being accused in a 2021 congressional ethics report of abusing his office by misspending campaign funds.
Written By
EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS