2 Connecticut horses suffer mosquito-borne viruses, 1 dies

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut agriculture officials say they've identified the first cases this year of two mosquito-borne viruses in horses.

The Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday that a quarter horse in Colchester tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or EEE, and a draft cross horse in Easton tested positive for West Nile Virus, WNV.

The quarter horse had a high fever and it continuously walked in circles and stumbled into stall walls. The animal, which eventually died, had no documented history of EEE or WNV vaccinations.

The draft cross horse is currently receiving specialized medical treatment and recovering well. It was last vaccinated for WMV in May.

State Veterinarian Mary Jane Lis says horse owners should review vaccination records with their veterinarians to ensure an animal's EEE and WNV vaccinations are current.