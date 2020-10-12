19 Wilton real estate sales include $17-million commercial property

60 Danbury, Wilton, CT 60 Danbury, Wilton, CT Photo: Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 29 Caption Close 19 Wilton real estate sales include $17-million commercial property 1 / 29 Back to Gallery

The following property transfers were recorded in the Town Clerk Lori Kaback’s office between Oct. 2 and Oct. 8, 2020.

52 Range Road: Dawn S. Clark to June Amori, $580,000.

154 Deer Run Road: Estate of Louis John Medico Sr. to Jose Gabriel Carvajal and Maria T. Bassas, $488,000.

Lambert Common, 43D: Estate of Marino P. Passero to John Cocozza, $485,000.

118 Old Kings Highway: David A. Popoff and Diedre A. Hicks to Neil J. and Anne Hamilton, $670,000.

38 Pheasant Run: Pheasant Development LLC to Alexander J. and Danielle Melcher, $760,000.

23 Wicks End Lane: Jacqueline L. and Wallace A. Shaw to Michael John and Jessica Savinelli, $980,000.

97 Glen Side Road: Jennet Shelley to Charles D. Hogan, $300,000.

26 Ruscoe Road: U.S. Bank Trust NA, Trustee, to Walter and Linda Valentine, $800,000.

78 Belden Hill Road: Lyndall and Joe Fry to Ofer Eliezer Levy, $865,000.

18 Sugarbush Court: WK Remodeling LLC to Michael Roach and Michelle Newman, $584,000.

22 Coley Road: Guy N. and Thuy T. Harris to Mark J. Bartlett and Christina M. Pierozzi, $1,246,000.

206 Dudley Road: Carol B. Bauer to Rubinetteo De Roses Trust, $1,335,000.

56 Cobbs Mill Road: George M. Schmidt and Penelope J. Maxwell to AVD Consulting LLC, $505,000.

41 Erdmann Lane: Estate of James R. Abbott to Keane Levy and Meaghan Nagurney, $515,000.

50 Village Court: Barbara J. and Sidney Budge Riefe to Princelal and Hency Chiriyankandath, $460,000.

11 East Meadow Road: Thomas S. and Andrea H. Sato to John W. and Clarissa Cannavino, $800,000.

46 Old Kings Highway: Michael G. and Angelica P. Horaitis to Chukwuemeka Agwu, $849,000.

38 Fawn Ridge: Lauren LaFronz to Jeideep Ramamoorthy Renganathan, $400,003.

60 Danbury Road: Wilton 40/60 LLC to Wilton Medical Realty LLC, $17,100,000.