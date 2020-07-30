19 Wilton homes sell in one week

8 Bossy Lane 8 Bossy Lane Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 26 Caption Close 19 Wilton homes sell in one week 1 / 26 Back to Gallery

The following property transactions were received in Town Clerk Lori Kaback’s office from July 23 through July 29, 2020.

12 Wilton Crest: Kun Wang to Andrew and Cindy Lee, $415,000.

79 Mountain Road: H. Frazier Caner and Katherine E. Stallfort to Lauryn and David Hart, $710,000.

20 Wilton Hunt Road: Eva M. Loser and Ronald A. Loser, Trustees to Arlene M. Bregman and Ronald P. Burakoff, $590,000. (Trustee Deed)

8 Bossy Lane: Daryl and Heidi Hawk to Sebastian Truong and Elizabeth Kruszynski, $509,000.

12 Indian Rock Place: U.S. Bank, NA, TR to Sean Richman Dwyer, $420,000.

573 Nod Hill Road: Erale LLC to Jorge and Amy Valentin, $861,700.

8 Tall Trees Lane: Jill E. Bakken to Jacek P. Trojak, $526,500.

37 Bob White Lane: Mauricio and Denise R. Moraes to Pratik and Krupa Patel, $1,200,000.

261 Belden Hill Road: Cara Lamonte to Roy Adams and Michelle Keizerweerd, $652,000.

304 Chestnut Hill Road: Joseph S. and Laurie L. Maggio to Christopher and Nicole Parlapiano, $850,000.

31 Longmeadows Road: Angelina L. Capocci to John and Harriett Dunkerley, $535,000.

30 Heritage Court: Est. Craig Dejager to Shawn Dyer, $609,000. (Executor’s Deed)

281 Nod Hill Road: Neil and Sheila Holt to Mark and Victoria M. Oliva, $990,000.

15 Charter Oak Drive: Fraser G. White and Kimberly A. Purcell to Robert W. and Jo Anne Ambrosino, $838,000.

7 Coachmans Place: Stephen C. and Lynn E. Zimmermann to Jason and Ashley Lubel, $817,000.

42 Thunder Lake Road: John S. and Catherine B. Cathcart to Melissa D. and Nathan A. Smith, $709,000.

44 Old Nursery Drive: James G. and Katherine A. O’Brien to Kun Wang and Guangyu Zhang, $700,000.

45 Indian Hill Road: Susan A. Bauerfeld to Scott and Brieane Palumbo, $905,000.

27 Spectacle Lane: Margaret Mazer Ogdon, Trustee to Agustin Serrano and Katherine O’Kelly, $690,000. (Trustee Deed)