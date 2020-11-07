16 home sales in Wilton, 6 over $1 million

Wilton finished out October and started November with 16 home sales. Wilton finished out October and started November with 16 home sales. Photo: None Photo: None Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close 16 home sales in Wilton, 6 over $1 million 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5.

35 Cedar Road: US Bank National (trust) to Sean Owens and Gyongi Somogi-Owens, 400,000.

297 Ridgefield Road: David K. and Im S. Kim to Joseph P. and Jacqueline Guglielmo, $1,085,000.

145 Old Highway: Michael S. and Janis S. Siegal to Lana Lopresti and Frank Giancarli, $712,000.

11 Ridgewood Road: Ralda Lee (trust) to Gregory Valentino Reppucci and Kelsey Prieur, $530,000.

50 Kingdom Ridge Road: M. Sean and Amy C. Fernandez to Timothee and Heather Rousseau, $815,000.

72 Glen View: Rosemary Romano to Gary and Marcy Worley, $334,5000.

210 Belden Hill Road: Marianne Ferro (trust) to Edward and Shirley Bergin, $1,495,000.

19 Wildwood Drive: Thomas G. and Margaret B. Vaughn to Phillip Giovannetti and Sarah Port, $1,385,000.

48 Duck Pond Place: Pamela J. and Mark L. Keough to Bryan and Julia Joggerst, $1,015,000.

19 Deepwood Road: Veronica J. Campbell to Ryan Ohanesian and Jessica Worthman, 1,160,500.

27 Ground Pine Road: Estate of Kenneth W. Blake to RKTC Homes LLC, $450,000.

17 Coley Road: Estate of Joseph Mazzone to Grzegorz Snioch, $450,000.

308 Chestnut Hill Road: 308 Chestnut Hill Road LLC to Mark E. and Nessa K. Englebright (trust) $1,689,000.

37 Lambert Common Unit 347: Deanna and Craig Emerson to Richard and Lorraine Edgar, $537,500.

102 Drum Hill Road: Cole W. and Erin R. Creighton to Brendan and Devon Patton, $700,000.

149 Thunder Lake Road: Michael W. and Paula M. Lindberg to Gaurav B. and Michelle Shuang Mu Sharma, $820,000.