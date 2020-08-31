16 home sales in Wilton, 3 top $1 million

6 Brandon Circle, Wilton 6 Brandon Circle, Wilton Photo: MLS Listing Photo: MLS Listing Image 1 of / 23 Caption Close 16 home sales in Wilton, 3 top $1 million 1 / 23 Back to Gallery

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Aug. 21 through Aug. 27.

229 Dudley Road: Annelise Lust, Trustee, to Richard P. Collender and Sarah E. Ashkinaze, $597,500. (Trustee Deed)

11 Autumn Ridge Drive: Fannie Mae to Matthew Darling, $380,000.

8 Longmeadows Road: Douglas and Elizabeth Freeman to Kenneth and Meredith Marschke, $675,000.

24 Overidge Lane: Liam and Jessica Cooney to Renzo Proano and Katie Mangan, $745,000.

68 Canterbury Lane: William and Colegate Esposito to Charles A. and My Jo T Mills, $812,500.

52 Stonebridge Road: R. Christian and Heidi A. Von Hoffmann to Karen T. and Stephen George Perreault, $810,000.

31 Branch Brook Road: Hemal Kanani and Cliodhna McGarry to David and Emily Byne, $1,100,000.

52 Cheesespring Road: Peter J. Braid to Richard and Rebecca Rosenthal, $847,500.

69 Carriage Road: Roan and Nancy McKenize to Jagjiwan Singh and Diana Johnson, $695,000.

130 Rivergate Drive: Johan and Clarissa Cannavino to Daniel Green, $570,000.

28 Grumman Hill Road: John M. and Maria A. Davis to Justin and Mackenzie Saverine, $550,000.

166 Old Kings Highway: Cheryl and James O’Connor, Trustees, to Michael and Melanie B. Fusco, $675,000. (Trustee Deed).

6 Brandon Circle: Charles and Camille Gilroy, Trustees, to John and Nancy Moore, $1,357,000. (Trustee Deed).

28 Wilton Hunt: George S. Hoenig to Henry Y. and Stephanie W. Yang, $690,000.

143 Linden Tree Road: Theodore A. and Lindsay A. Prospect to Christopher and Karyn Jonas, $1,079,000.

22 Village Court: Annamarie Levan to Anusha Thota and Sandeep Malluri, $605,000.

Click here to receive the Bulletin’s free electronic newsletter, Online Today.