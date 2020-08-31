16 home sales in Wilton, 3 top $1 million
The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Aug. 21 through Aug. 27.
229 Dudley Road: Annelise Lust, Trustee, to Richard P. Collender and Sarah E. Ashkinaze, $597,500. (Trustee Deed)
11 Autumn Ridge Drive: Fannie Mae to Matthew Darling, $380,000.
8 Longmeadows Road: Douglas and Elizabeth Freeman to Kenneth and Meredith Marschke, $675,000.
24 Overidge Lane: Liam and Jessica Cooney to Renzo Proano and Katie Mangan, $745,000.
68 Canterbury Lane: William and Colegate Esposito to Charles A. and My Jo T Mills, $812,500.
52 Stonebridge Road: R. Christian and Heidi A. Von Hoffmann to Karen T. and Stephen George Perreault, $810,000.
31 Branch Brook Road: Hemal Kanani and Cliodhna McGarry to David and Emily Byne, $1,100,000.
52 Cheesespring Road: Peter J. Braid to Richard and Rebecca Rosenthal, $847,500.
69 Carriage Road: Roan and Nancy McKenize to Jagjiwan Singh and Diana Johnson, $695,000.
130 Rivergate Drive: Johan and Clarissa Cannavino to Daniel Green, $570,000.
28 Grumman Hill Road: John M. and Maria A. Davis to Justin and Mackenzie Saverine, $550,000.
166 Old Kings Highway: Cheryl and James O’Connor, Trustees, to Michael and Melanie B. Fusco, $675,000. (Trustee Deed).
6 Brandon Circle: Charles and Camille Gilroy, Trustees, to John and Nancy Moore, $1,357,000. (Trustee Deed).
28 Wilton Hunt: George S. Hoenig to Henry Y. and Stephanie W. Yang, $690,000.
143 Linden Tree Road: Theodore A. and Lindsay A. Prospect to Christopher and Karyn Jonas, $1,079,000.
22 Village Court: Annamarie Levan to Anusha Thota and Sandeep Malluri, $605,000.