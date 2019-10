16 Wilton seniors are commended students

Wilton High School Principal Robert O'Donnell joins 15 of the school's 16 National Merit Commended Students. From left in front are Jackson Lent, Wictoria Matuk, Emma Babashak, Isabel Gouveia, Claudia Nanez, Katherine Buse and Dineth Karunamuni. In back are Justin Lipper, Zachary Muraskin, Devan Flores, Avi Sardana, Navod Jayawardhane, Nishant Wangneo, Alexander Schestag and Noah Sackowitz. Missing from photo is Larry Huang.

Wilton High School announced 16 students were named “commended students” in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program. These students placed among the top 5 percent of more than 1.6 million students who entered the 2020 competition by taking the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

They are: Emma G. Babashak, Katherine R. Buse, Devan A. Flores, Isabel E. Gouveia, Larry J. Huang, Navod Jayawardhane, Dineth R. Karunamuni, Jackson S. Lent, Justin B. Lipper, Wictoria Matuk, Zachary C. Muraskin, Claudia H. Nanez, Noah W. Sackowitz, Avi Sardana, Alexander L. Schestag and Nishant J. Wangneo.