15 displaced by fire that started under floorboards

GLOUCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say 15 residents of a Massachusetts apartment building have been displaced by a fire that was spotted by an early riser.

Gloucester Deputy Fire Chief Tom LoGrande tells The Gloucester Daily Times that a resident who goes to work early saw smoke coming from the attic of the four-unit building shortly after 3 a.m. Friday and called the fire department.

The first crews on the scene did not find any outward signs of smoke but pulled up the floorboards between the attic and a second-floor living room and found burning wires.

LoGrande said there was minimal damage to the building but residents had to stay out because utilities were shut off.

The Red Cross was assisting the residents with temporary housing. There were no reports of injuries.

___

