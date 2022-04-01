$14M jury award for protesters could resonate around US COLLEEN SLEVIN, Associated Press April 1, 2022 Updated: April 1, 2022 2:04 a.m.
DENVER (AP) — A federal jury’s $14 million award to Denver protesters hit with pepper balls and a bag filled with lead during 2020 demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis could resonate nationwide as courts weigh more than two dozen similar lawsuits.
The jury found police used excessive force against protesters, violating their constitutional rights, and ordered the city of Denver to pay 12 who sued.
Written By
COLLEEN SLEVIN