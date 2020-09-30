14 homes sell in Wilton, 3 over $1M

292 Sturges Ridge Road, Wilton 292 Sturges Ridge Road, Wilton Photo: MLS Listings Photo: MLS Listings Image 1 of / 21 Caption Close 14 homes sell in Wilton, 3 over $1M 1 / 21 Back to Gallery

WILTON — The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Sept. 18 through Sept. 24.

95 Glen Hill Road: Hugh and Cheryl R. Hallinan to Tom Zef Marta and Nikolina Dusi, $992,000.

245 Hurlbutt Street: Jonathan A. and Ann S. Bell to Charles C. Via and Lana Tubin, $769,000.

314 Nod Hill Road: Christopher M. Frankenhoff, Jr. to William S. and Ann Stewart McNaughton, $1,350,000.

145 Signal Hill Road: Viola A. Galetta and Violet Berki to Katherine Higgns and Joshua Kopac, $633,500.

203 Ridgefield Road: Joseph Rivas and Kersten Milton Rivas to Robert H. and Cynthia K. Pemble, $970,000.

116 Scarlet Oak Drive: Lyle B. and Kelly Boyce Himebaugh to Matthew and Heather L. Godsel, $949,000.

21 Wicks End Lane: Key Bank NA to Tal and Jennifer Nichole Keshet, $1,010,000.

12 Village Court: Andrew S. Ham, Trustee, to Raymond R. Koziak, $605,000.

27 Coley Road: Robert F. and Rachel Fahn Stanzione Jr. to Raymond Martin and Alana Dangelica, $980,000.

292 Sturges Ridge Road: Joanne Daversa to 292 SRR, LLC, $1,400,000.

33 Village Walk: Tiantian Tang to Keith C. and Pamela A. Layman, $220,000.

210 Linden Tree Road: Jessica L. Stewart to Kristina and Gaetan Bisceglia, $759,500.

4 River Ridge Lane: Estate of Lori Bigelow to Hari Prasad and Sujitha Naidu, $985,000. (Executor’s Deed)

98 Rivergate Drive: Paula R. Belknap to Kimberly Fellman and Jesse Cohen, $581,000.